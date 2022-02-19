How to Watch Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain gets back down to Ligue 1 business with a trip to Nantes on Saturday targeting their third victory in as many trips to the Stade de la Beaujoire.

The league leaders are 13 points clear and are in search of their fourth successive win, while Nantes hopes to clinch three straight victories for the first time since May.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side diverts their attention back to domestic matters after beating Real Madrid 1-0 in the opening leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday.

Los Blancos were within seconds of becoming only the fourth club this season to prevent Les Parisiens from scoring, only for Kylian Mbappé to come up with the goods in stoppage time:

Mbappé, 23, has scored 1-0 deciders in back-to-back wins and has now netted in three straight games across all competitions, almost single-handedly hauling PSG past their most recent tests.

Ninth-placed Nantes would appear to have little chance of holding back the France frontman, too, considering Mbappe has five direct goal involvements (three goals, two assists) in their last five encounters.

Canaries manager Antoine Kombouaré has lost 14 of his 24 meetings with PSG, though this will be the first time he’s hosted the Ligue 1 titans since moving to the Stade de la Beaujoire.

The former Toulouse chief has one significant feather in his cap in that he led Nantes to victory at the Parc des Princes last year, their first win at the ground in almost 19 years.

Replicating that result on home turf this time around could push the underdogs as high as fifth should other results go their way, hoping to finish a run of three consecutive home games with a flourish.

Road form hasn’t been a concern for Pochettino’s men of late considering they hammered titleholders Lille 5-1 in their last away fixture.

Lionel Messi scored and assisted that day and has now had a direct goal involvement in each of his last three league outings, hoping to make another substantial impact on France’s west coast.

