    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch Nantes vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nantes looks for consecutive Ligue 1 wins for the first time this season as it takes on Lens on Friday.
    Fifth-place RC Lens (27 points) will take on 13th-place Nantes (22 points) on Friday in a Ligue 1 matchup.

    How to Watch Nantes vs. RC Lens Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    Live Stream Nantes vs. RC Lens on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lens has drawn its past three matches. The most recent match was against Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain, with Lens playing the side to a 1–1 result. Seko Fofana scored the lone goal of that match, his team-high fifth of the season.

    The team has a goal differential of plus-seven on the season. The team has six draws this season.

    Nantes is coming off a 1–0 win over Lorient in its most recent match, with Wylan Cyprien scoring the team's only goal of the match.

    The team is one of two Ligue 1 teams with an even goal differential on the season, with Lyon being the other. Ludovic Blas leads the team in goals this season with seven.

    Both Ligue 1 matches between these two sides last season ended in a 1–1 draw, while Lens recorded a 4–2 victory when the teams met in the Coupe de France. Over the last seven Ligue 1 meetings between these teams, Nantes has won just once.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Nantes vs. RC Lens

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
    Time
    2:50
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

