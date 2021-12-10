Nantes looks for consecutive Ligue 1 wins for the first time this season as it takes on Lens on Friday.

Fifth-place RC Lens (27 points) will take on 13th-place Nantes (22 points) on Friday in a Ligue 1 matchup.

How to Watch Nantes vs. RC Lens Today:

Match Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Lens has drawn its past three matches. The most recent match was against Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain, with Lens playing the side to a 1–1 result. Seko Fofana scored the lone goal of that match, his team-high fifth of the season.

The team has a goal differential of plus-seven on the season. The team has six draws this season.

Nantes is coming off a 1–0 win over Lorient in its most recent match, with Wylan Cyprien scoring the team's only goal of the match.

The team is one of two Ligue 1 teams with an even goal differential on the season, with Lyon being the other. Ludovic Blas leads the team in goals this season with seven.

Both Ligue 1 matches between these two sides last season ended in a 1–1 draw, while Lens recorded a 4–2 victory when the teams met in the Coupe de France. Over the last seven Ligue 1 meetings between these teams, Nantes has won just once.

