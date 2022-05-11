Skip to main content

How to Watch Nantes vs. Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nantes hosts Rennes to wrap up the 36th matchday of the Ligue 1 campaign on Wednesday.

The race for European competition next season in the French first division is heating up with just four points separating fourth from seventh place in the table. Rennes currently holds the fourth place position with 62 points and — if the season ended today — would be heading to next season's UEFA Europa League group stage. Nantes, meanwhile, is in ninth place with 51 points and has already been eliminated from contention of securing a European competition spot in the Ligue 1 table.

How to Watch Nantes vs. Rennes in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live Stream Nantes vs. Rennes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rennes is coming off of back-to-back wins in league action, a run which snapped a two-match losing streak for the club in Ligue 1. The first of the consecutive victories was a 5-0 finish over Lorient thanks to goals from Benjamin Bourigeaud, Martin Terrier, Hamari Traoré, Flavien Tait and Gaëtan Laborde.

Nayef Aguerd received a red card and was unavailable for Rennes' second win in a row, a 2-0 finish over relegation-bound St-Étienne. Lovro Majer scored both goals in the match.

Rennes now must travel to face Nantes on Wednesday, with the visitors holding Nantes to no goals in their last three matchups against each other in Ligue 1.

