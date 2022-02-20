Skip to main content

After losing pace with Ligue 1's reigning superpowers, Nice host Angers with a chance to regain some speed in the title chase.

Back-to-back Ligue 1 losses have left Nice scrambling to keep pace in third as Christophe Galtier’s side seeks to recapture their winning form at home to Angers on Sunday.

Les Aiglons have suffered successive league defeats for the first time this season, but Angers have gone one better and are hoping to avoid recording a fourth straight loss at the Allianz Riviera.

How to Watch Nice vs. Angers Today

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7 a.m. ET

Game Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream: You can stream Nice vs. Angers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No team in Ligue 1 currently has a longer active losing streak than Angers, who sit 13th and can only climb a single spot in the standings even if they were to emerge with all three points.

Les Scoïstes hasn’t emerged with a win in Nice in almost five years, but Galtier’s hosts look uncharacteristically vulnerable as they prepare for a trip to the south coast.

Despite knocking Marseille out of the Coupe de France earlier in February, Nice have suffered setbacks with successive league losses to Clermont (home) and Lyon (away):

It’s the first time the Eaglets have suffered such disappointment since the former Lille chief came to their helm last year, while Nice last suffered three straight top-flight losses last February.

The hosts recently welcomed goalkeeper Walter Benitez back to their XI after recovering from Covid-19, but defenders Jordan Amavi and Robson Bambu are out of contention due to injury.

Right-back Youcef Atal and winger Calvin Stengs are also doubts to feature, with the latter an unused substitute in last Saturday’s loss at Lyon.

Mohamed Ali-Cho returned to action for Angers in their most recent defeat at home to Strasbourg, meanwhile, and could make his way back into their XI on Sunday.

Gerald Baticle’s improvements at Angers aren’t reflected in their away form, with only one team in Ligue 1 recording fewer than their two wins on the road so far this season.

