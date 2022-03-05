Skip to main content

How to Watch Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

First-place Paris Saint-Germain pay a visit to third-place Nice on Saturday for Matchday 27 of Ligue 1 play.

It's a big week for Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain that will see the club take on Nice on Saturday, followed by its second leg match against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The league leaders will be without star forward Kylian Mbappé this weekend due to suspension, but with a 15-point lead at the top of the standings, it might be best to save the 23-year-old for the trip to Madrid.

How to Watch Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain Saturday:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the reverse fixture of this matchup, PSG hosted Nice to a 0-0 draw and, more recently, Pochettino's men were eliminated from the French Cup by Nice in penalty kicks after the match ended in another 0-0 draw. 

Ángel Di Maria will most likely replace Mbappé in the starting lineup and play alongside fellow Argentine Lionel Messi and Neymar in PSG's always-dangerous front three.

Nice will be able to count on the return of defender Dante and also winger Justin Kluivert who are both returning from their respective suspensions. 

Nice has won three of its last four Ligue 1 matches at home, but has also only won one of its last 17 Ligue 1 matches against PSG (3D-13L). The team is hoping to fight its way to a top-two spot in the standings, which would assure the club a spot in the group stages of next year's UEFA Champions League. They are currently one point behind second-place Marseille who has 47 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

