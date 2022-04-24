Skip to main content

How to Watch Nice vs. Troyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nice is in free-fall as it welcomes Ligue 1 relegation candidates Troyes to the French Riviera on Sunday.

Troyes is treading a fine line as it looks to safeguard its top-flight status in Ligue 1 as the relegation contenders travel to Nice on Sunday with its hosts in uncharacteristically frail form.

Christophe Galtier’s outfit has sealed one victory in six games leading into Week 34 and is all of a sudden on the verge of falling outside the European qualification race.

How to Watch Nice vs. Troyes in Canada Today

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream: You can stream Nice vs. Troyes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Save for a 2-1 victory over struggling Lorient earlier in April, the Eaglets have looked fearful of winning of late and are now sat sixth in the standings.

It wasn’t long ago Nice sat second and could still dream of challenging Paris Saint-Germain for the title, but a 1-0 win over the champions-in-waiting in early March cued a dismal slump in results.

Troyes is without a win in three games but has managed to revive its fortunes after stopping the rot to a certain extent, finding the knack to slow the stream of losses that once engulfed them.

Manager Bruno Irles has done so by rectifying the defense first and foremost — after conceding 13 goals in seven games across January and February, they’ve now leaked only five times in seven outings since the start of March.

The 1-0 defeat at home to Clermont on Wednesday was damaging in the sense that it gave three points to the team directly below Troyes in the relegation fight. However, Irles suffered a double whammy after defender Mama Balde came on only to receive a straight red card.

Nice, meanwhile, is set to welcome back captain Dante in the heart of the defense with Pablo Rosario and Amine Gouiri also in contention to make Galtier’s XI.

Wing-back Youcef Atal isn’t likely to feature as he regains fitness, however, and forward Alexis Claude Maurice remains out of action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Nice vs. Troyes

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
8:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011511976h
Formula 1

How to Watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Formula 1

By Phil Watsonjust now
imago1011457301h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Nice vs. Troyes in Canada

By Tom Sunderlandjust now
imago1011452589h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Nantes vs. Bordeaux in Canada

By Tom Sunderlandjust now
imago1002137057h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch European PGA Tour ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, Final Round

By Phil Watson55 minutes ago
imago1002738033h
College Golf

How to Watch SEC Championship in Men's College Golf

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Soccer

Stade Rennes vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011452221h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Rennes vs. Lorient

By Tom Sunderland2 hours ago
USATSI_18130363
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Kings

By Ben Macaluso10 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Derek Grant (38) and right wing Troy Terry (19) celebrate the victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy