Nice is in free-fall as it welcomes Ligue 1 relegation candidates Troyes to the French Riviera on Sunday.

Troyes is treading a fine line as it looks to safeguard its top-flight status in Ligue 1 as the relegation contenders travel to Nice on Sunday with its hosts in uncharacteristically frail form.

Christophe Galtier’s outfit has sealed one victory in six games leading into Week 34 and is all of a sudden on the verge of falling outside the European qualification race.

How to Watch Nice vs. Troyes in Canada Today

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

You can stream Nice vs. Troyes on fuboTV

Save for a 2-1 victory over struggling Lorient earlier in April, the Eaglets have looked fearful of winning of late and are now sat sixth in the standings.

It wasn’t long ago Nice sat second and could still dream of challenging Paris Saint-Germain for the title, but a 1-0 win over the champions-in-waiting in early March cued a dismal slump in results.

Troyes is without a win in three games but has managed to revive its fortunes after stopping the rot to a certain extent, finding the knack to slow the stream of losses that once engulfed them.

Manager Bruno Irles has done so by rectifying the defense first and foremost — after conceding 13 goals in seven games across January and February, they’ve now leaked only five times in seven outings since the start of March.

The 1-0 defeat at home to Clermont on Wednesday was damaging in the sense that it gave three points to the team directly below Troyes in the relegation fight. However, Irles suffered a double whammy after defender Mama Balde came on only to receive a straight red card.

Nice, meanwhile, is set to welcome back captain Dante in the heart of the defense with Pablo Rosario and Amine Gouiri also in contention to make Galtier’s XI.

Wing-back Youcef Atal isn’t likely to feature as he regains fitness, however, and forward Alexis Claude Maurice remains out of action.

