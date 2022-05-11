OGC Nice vs. AS Saint-Étienne stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. AS Saint-Étienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nice will take on Saint-Etienne with both teams needing significant wins.

With just three games left in the regular season, Nice is in a mad push with Strasbourg and Rennes for the last two spots to qualify for the Europa Cup or the Conference League next season.

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. AS Saint-Étienne Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 

Live stream OGC Nice vs. AS Saint-Étienne on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nice is 18-10-7 with a total of 60 points this season and a +15 goal differential. It sits as the first team out right now. Strasbourg is tied with 60 points but has a +20 goal differential, and Rennes has 62 points.

That makes these last three games significant wins for Nice down the stretch.

Nice is 3-0-2 in its last five games beating Lorient, Troyes, and Bordeaux. However, it has a quality loss to Monaco, the No. 3 team, and a rough loss to Nantes, the No. 9 team.

St. Etienne is the No. 18 ranked team in Ligue 1 with a 7-18-10 record totaling just 31 points. Currently, St. Etienne is in a spot where it would be forced into playoff relegation.

With Lorient three points ahead, St. Etienne would need Lorient to lose its last three games while it wins to have a hope of getting out of where it's at right now.

