OGC Nice vs. AS Saint-Étienne stream: Watch online, TV channel

Nice will take on Saint-Etienne with both teams needing significant wins.

With just three games left in the regular season, Nice is in a mad push with Strasbourg and Rennes for the last two spots to qualify for the Europa Cup or the Conference League next season.

Nice is 18-10-7 with a total of 60 points this season and a +15 goal differential. It sits as the first team out right now. Strasbourg is tied with 60 points but has a +20 goal differential, and Rennes has 62 points.

That makes these last three games significant wins for Nice down the stretch.

Nice is 3-0-2 in its last five games beating Lorient, Troyes, and Bordeaux. However, it has a quality loss to Monaco, the No. 3 team, and a rough loss to Nantes, the No. 9 team.

St. Etienne is the No. 18 ranked team in Ligue 1 with a 7-18-10 record totaling just 31 points. Currently, St. Etienne is in a spot where it would be forced into playoff relegation.

With Lorient three points ahead, St. Etienne would need Lorient to lose its last three games while it wins to have a hope of getting out of where it's at right now.

