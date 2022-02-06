Skip to main content

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Clermont Foot in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nice takes on Clermont Foot in a meeting of these on opposite ends of the Ligue 1 standings.

Third-place Nice (42 points) will face 15th-place Clermont Foot (21 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Clermont Foot Today:

Match Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream OGC Nice vs. Clermont Foot on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nice has won five Ligue 1 matches in a row, most recently beating Metz 2-0 behind goals from Khephren Thuram and Amine Gouiri.

In addition to the team's strong run in league play, Nice is coming off a big win over PSG in the Coupe de France Round of 16. PSG had appeared in the Coupe de France final match seven years in a row, but now Nice has a good shot to reach the final for the first time since 1997.

Clermont Foot also won its most recent Ligue 1 match, beating Rennes on Jan. 23 2-1 with goals from Lucas Da Cunha and Jordan Tell. The team is 2-2-1 over its last five matches, but is still just a couple of points above relegation.

These teams last met in November, with Nice coming away with a 2-1 win. Clermont Foot led for most of the match after a 17th-minute goal from Florent Ogier, but Gouiri brought his side back, tying it in the 76th minute and putting Nice up for good in the 82nd minute.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2018

OGC Nice vs. Clermont Foot

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
8:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ogc nice
Ligue 1

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Clermont Foot in Canada

just now
Nantes Lorient
Ligue 1

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Nantes

just now
Reims Angers
Ligue 1

How to Watch Reims vs Bordeaux

5 minutes ago
fc metz
Ligue 1

How to Watch Troyes vs Metz

5 minutes ago
empoli
Serie A

How to Watch Bologna vs. Empoli FC in Canada

5 minutes ago
Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo in Canada

5 minutes ago
napoli
Serie A

How to Watch Venezia vs. Napoli in Canada

5 minutes ago
Celtic Midlothian Scottish Premiership
Scottish Premiership

How to Watch Motherwell FC vs. Celtic FC

25 minutes ago
USATSI_17622200
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Women's Hockey: Switzerland vs. U.S.

45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy