How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Clermont Foot in Canada

Nice takes on Clermont Foot in a meeting of these on opposite ends of the Ligue 1 standings.

Third-place Nice (42 points) will face 15th-place Clermont Foot (21 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Clermont Foot Today:

Match Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Nice has won five Ligue 1 matches in a row, most recently beating Metz 2-0 behind goals from Khephren Thuram and Amine Gouiri.

In addition to the team's strong run in league play, Nice is coming off a big win over PSG in the Coupe de France Round of 16. PSG had appeared in the Coupe de France final match seven years in a row, but now Nice has a good shot to reach the final for the first time since 1997.

Clermont Foot also won its most recent Ligue 1 match, beating Rennes on Jan. 23 2-1 with goals from Lucas Da Cunha and Jordan Tell. The team is 2-2-1 over its last five matches, but is still just a couple of points above relegation.

These teams last met in November, with Nice coming away with a 2-1 win. Clermont Foot led for most of the match after a 17th-minute goal from Florent Ogier, but Gouiri brought his side back, tying it in the 76th minute and putting Nice up for good in the 82nd minute.

