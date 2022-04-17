How to Watch OGC Nice vs. FC Lorient in Canada

OGC Nice looks to snap a four-match winless streak on Sunday when it takes on FC Lorient.

OGC Nice is currently sitting in fifth place in the Ligue 1 table but a 3-0 loss to Lens in its last match kept it from making the jump into the top four.

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Nice is currently just one point back of Strasbourg for the fourth spot, but is also just a point up on AS Monaco.

It is a perilous position for Nice considering it has gone four matches without a win. Sunday, it hopes that changes when it takes on a Lorient team that it lost to 1-0 back on Sep. 22.

Lorient hasn't had a lot to celebrate this year as it is just 7-10-14 and in 16th place in the table. It is a point back of Troyes and two points back of Angers and is looking to move up the table if it can get another win against Nice.

Lorient is coming off one of its best matches of the year when it beat Saint-Etienne 6-2 on Friday. Terem Moffi and Ibrahima Koné both scored two goals to help lead Lorient to its biggest offensive output of the year.

