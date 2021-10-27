    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the top teams in Ligue 1 meet up on Wednesday.
    Author:

    OGC Nice (19 points) will face Marseille (18 points) on Wednesday in a battle between the third and fourth place teams in Ligue 1.

    How to Watch: OGC Nice vs. Marseille Today

    Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS

    Live Stream OGC Nice vs. Marseille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nice enters this game with six wins on the season but is coming off a 3-2 loss to Lyon. The team's plus-13 goal differential is second in Ligue 1 to PSG.

    A pair of Nice players are tied for seventh in Ligue 1 in goals with five each: Amine Gouiri and Andy Delort.

    Marseille is one spot back of Nice in the Ligue 1 standings and is coming off a 0-0 tie against Ligue 1 leaders PSG. The team has five wins, four draws and just one loss over its last 10 Ligue 1 games.

    In addition to competing in Ligue 1, Marseille is in the Europa League this year, where the team is currently third behind Galatasaray and Lazio in Group E, with the team drawing in all three of its games.

    Nice defeated Marseille 3-0 when the two teams met in April but hasn't beaten the team in back-to-back meetings since 2015.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2018

    OGC Nice vs. Marseille

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
    Time
    2:50
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    OGC Nice
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Marseille

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Cagliari vs. AS Roma Today

    17 minutes ago
    Inter Milan
    Serie A

    How to Watch Empoli FC vs. Inter Milan Today

    17 minutes ago
    Fiorentina
    Serie A

    How to Watch Lazio vs. Fiorentina

    17 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Bundesliga

    How to Watch Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich Today

    22 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Serie A

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Atalanta BC Today

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Serie A

    How to Watch Udinese vs. Hellas Verona Today

    2 hours ago
    Juventus
    Serie A

    How to Watch Juventus vs. Sassuolo

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16693428
    Ladies Euro Tour Golf

    How to Watch Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, First Round

    4 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy