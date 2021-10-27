Two of the top teams in Ligue 1 meet up on Wednesday.

OGC Nice (19 points) will face Marseille (18 points) on Wednesday in a battle between the third and fourth place teams in Ligue 1.

How to Watch: OGC Nice vs. Marseille Today

Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Nice enters this game with six wins on the season but is coming off a 3-2 loss to Lyon. The team's plus-13 goal differential is second in Ligue 1 to PSG.

A pair of Nice players are tied for seventh in Ligue 1 in goals with five each: Amine Gouiri and Andy Delort.

Marseille is one spot back of Nice in the Ligue 1 standings and is coming off a 0-0 tie against Ligue 1 leaders PSG. The team has five wins, four draws and just one loss over its last 10 Ligue 1 games.

In addition to competing in Ligue 1, Marseille is in the Europa League this year, where the team is currently third behind Galatasaray and Lazio in Group E, with the team drawing in all three of its games.

Nice defeated Marseille 3-0 when the two teams met in April but hasn't beaten the team in back-to-back meetings since 2015.

