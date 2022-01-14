Ligue 1 action continues on Friday with OGC Nice, currently sitting at No. 2 on the French domestic table, taking on Nantes.

It's been a banner Ligue 1 campaign to this point for OGC Nice, with the French club sitting No. 2 on the table to this point of the season thanks 36 points and an 11-4-5 record (plus-15 goal differential).

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Nantes Today:

Match Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream OGC Nice vs. Nantes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nice trails league-leaders Paris Saint-Germain by 11 points, and if they would like to close the gap a bit, it'll require a full three points today out of today's matchup against Nantes.

To this point in the season, Nantes has firmly been a mid-table club in Ligue 1, sitting ninth with 29 points, though they are just two points behind a Montpellier and Rennes for a Europa League spot, so a result today would be massive for them as well.

Nice enters today's match with Nantes winners in three Ligue 1 matches in a row, with the most recent victory coming on Sunday over Brest by a 3-0 scoreline. Kasper Dolberg (13'), Andy Delort (79') and Amine Gouiri (90+4') were the scorers for Nice that day, though midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin did get a red card in the matchup, meaning he'll be unavailable for selection against Nantes.

Nantes, meanwhile, likewise enters the matchup on a good run of form, winning three of their last four Ligue 1 outings and drawing in their most recent match, 0-0 against Monaco on Sunday.

Two strong French clubs on good form with important stakes on the line — be sure to tune into beIN SPORTS Canada at 2:50 p.m. ET to catch the action.