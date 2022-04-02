How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Rennes in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

OGC Nice and Rennes will battle it out for position in the Ligue 1 standings on Saturday in this intriguing matchup.

OGC Nice and Rennes will meet today in Ligue 1 play with Rennes slightly favored. These two teams are currently sitting right next to each other in the standings, with Rennes having a slight leg up in third with 52 points. Nice is right behind in fourth place with 50 points.

How to Watch Nice vs. Rennes Today:

Match Date: April 2, 2022

Match Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream Nice vs. Rennes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the club's last five Ligue 1 games, OGC Nice has two wins, two draws and one loss. The team's 2-0 loss was to second-place Marseille two weeks ago. Since that loss, Nice played to 0-0 draw against Montpellier.

Rennes has had great success recently, having won its last five Ligue 1 matchups. The club has outscored its Ligue 1 opponents 20-6 in those matchups. Although Rennes has done very well in league play, the team did drop a game to Leicester City back on March 10, 2-0 in Europa League play. Losing the game seemed to light a fire under Rennes because the team came back to win 2-1 in leg 2 against Leicester City.

With these two teams sitting so close to each other in the standings, it should be an exciting game for fans to watch as they battle it out for the upper hand.  

Ligue 1

