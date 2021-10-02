October 2, 2021
How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Stade Brestois in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fourth-place OGC Nice faces a desperate Stade Brestois club trying to find breathing room from the relegation zone in this Ligue 1 showdown.
Author:

OGC Nice has gotten off to a great start to the Ligue 1 campaign, sitting fourth on the table — the automatic qualifying spot for Europa League — with 13 points through seven matches. The same can't be said for Stade Brestois, who are currently 19th, in one of the two relegation spots in Ligue 1, with just four points through eight matches.

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Stade Brestois in Canada:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live stream OGC Nice vs. Stade Brestois on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Because Nice will be eager to earn three points today to get into Champions League contention for next season while Stade Brestois will want to get out of the relegation zone, this Ligue 1 matchup has the makings of an intense, exciting affair.

Nice enters the match coming off a dominating 3-0 win last Saturday over St-Etienne, one in which the goal scorers were Amine Gouiri, Calvin Stengs and Andy Delort.

Stade Brestois, meanwhile, comes in off of back-to-back defeats, 3-1 against Nantes on Sep. 22 and a 2-1 setback versus Brest last Sunday.

Making life even more difficult for Stade Brestois today is that not only will they be underdogs talent-wise, they have to travel to Allianz Riviera, Nice's home grounds, for the showdown.

Still, in soccer, anything can happen, so expect an entertaining affair when Nice and Stade Brestois meet later today.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

OGC Nice vs. Stade Brestois

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS (Canada)
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
