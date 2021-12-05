Two clubs in the upper third of the Ligue 1 standings meet on Sunday as Nice takes on Strasbourg.

Nice, fourth in Ligue 1 with 27 points, will take on Strasbourg, seventh in the league table with 23 points, on Sunday in Nice.

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Strasbourg Today:

Match Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Match Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

For Nice, this is a chance to get back into the win column after a loss and a draw in its past two matches. That draw was a 0-0 one on Wednesday against Ligue 1 leader PSG, while the loss was a shocking 1-0 defeat against 19th-place FC Metz.

Nice last scored a goal on Nov. 21, when the team defeated Clermont Foot 2-1 behind a pair of goals from Amine Gouiri, who now has a team-high eight on the season. The team as a whole has a goal differential of plus-13.

Strasbourg is coming off a win over Bordeaux in its most recent match, winning 5-2. Four different Strasbourg players scored goals, led by two from Ludovic Ajorque, who now leads the team with eight on the season.

This Strasbourg club has been on a strong run as of late, either winning or drawing its last five matches. The team last lost on Oct. 24 against Rennes.

Last season, these two sides split the series, with both winning a 2-0 match on the road.

