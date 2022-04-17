Lyon will look to pick up a win over Bordeaux today to continue moving up in the league standings

10th-place Lyon looks to close the gap on Strasbourg to move into the Europa Conference League qualifying spot for Ligur 1. While Lyon is five spots back, the club is only six points behind. Lyon has won twice, drawn twice and lost once in its last five matches earning the club eight points.

How to Watch Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bordeaux Today:

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 11:05 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Bordeaux has not had the season that it had hoped for as the club only has five wins, 11 draws and 15 losses on the season.

Bordeaux won its last match against last-place Metz 3-1. Metz was able to get out to a lead with a 20’ goal from Didier Lamkel Zé, but the halftime adjustments by David Guion and staff led to three second-half goals. Scoring in the second half were Ricardo Mangas (52’), M’Baye Niang (68’) and Hwang Ui-Jo (88’).

Hwang Ui-Jo leads the club with 11 goals in 26 matches. Alberth Eliz is right behind scoring nine goals in 20 matches.

Lyon’s latest match was a 3-0 loss to West Ham during the Europa League quarterfinal and fail to move on to the semi-final as the aggregate score was 1-4.

