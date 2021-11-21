Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Olympique Lyonnais vs. Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Olympique Lyonnais travels to play Marseille in a Ligue 1 battle on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    Olympique Lyonnais (Lyons) is 5-4-4 this season. In their last five matchups, they are above .500 at 3-2. They have beaten Sparta Prague 4-3, Lens 2-1 and Sparta Prague again 3-0. Their two losses came against Nice 3-2 and, most recently, Rennes 4-1. 

    How to Watch Olympique Lyonnais vs. Marseille Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 21st, 2021

    Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    You can live stream Olympique Lyonnais vs. Marseille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Marseille is 6-5-2 this season (No. 4 in Ligue 1) and has had a better last five-game stretch than Lyons. They are 1-4-0 in their last five. Their only win came against Clermont 1-0, and they haven't lost. They have, however, drawn four times against Metz, Lazio, Paris Saint Germain and Lazio again.

    Lyons is led in goals by midfielder Lucas Paquetá. He has five games and two assists in 16 shots on goal. Karl Toko Ekambi and Moussa Dembele each have four goals. Marseille is led in goals by Dimitri Payet who has six goals in nine shots on goals, a very efficient scorer. Lyons will need to keep the ball off of his feet.

    Olympique Lyonnais is projected to win this game. However, it is not a given. Their spread is only -1 in their favor. The money line on Lyonnais is -120 while it is +275 on Marseille. The Over/Under on goals is 3.5 total scored.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Olympique Lyonnais vs. Marseille

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
    Time
    2:35
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    york unite fc canadian premier league
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Canadian Premier League, Semifinal: Forge FC vs. York United FC

    23 minutes ago
    USATSI_17150291
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Princeton at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball

    23 minutes ago
    USATSI_17127547
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Myrtle Beach Invitational, Final: Oklahoma vs. Utah State

    23 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Princeton vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Serie A

    How to Watch Genoa vs AS Roma

    48 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Olympique Lyonnais vs. Marseille

    48 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy