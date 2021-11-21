Olympique Lyonnais (Lyons) is 5-4-4 this season. In their last five matchups, they are above .500 at 3-2. They have beaten Sparta Prague 4-3, Lens 2-1 and Sparta Prague again 3-0. Their two losses came against Nice 3-2 and, most recently, Rennes 4-1.

How to Watch Olympique Lyonnais vs. Marseille Online:

Game Date: Nov. 21st, 2021

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Marseille is 6-5-2 this season (No. 4 in Ligue 1) and has had a better last five-game stretch than Lyons. They are 1-4-0 in their last five. Their only win came against Clermont 1-0, and they haven't lost. They have, however, drawn four times against Metz, Lazio, Paris Saint Germain and Lazio again.

Lyons is led in goals by midfielder Lucas Paquetá. He has five games and two assists in 16 shots on goal. Karl Toko Ekambi and Moussa Dembele each have four goals. Marseille is led in goals by Dimitri Payet who has six goals in nine shots on goals, a very efficient scorer. Lyons will need to keep the ball off of his feet.

Olympique Lyonnais is projected to win this game. However, it is not a given. Their spread is only -1 in their favor. The money line on Lyonnais is -120 while it is +275 on Marseille. The Over/Under on goals is 3.5 total scored.

