The No. 2 team in Ligue 1, RC Lens, takes on the No. 9 seed Olympique Lionnais in a matchup that will not be short of goals on Saturday.

RC Lens is 6-3-2 this season and 3-0-2 in their last five matches. They have beaten Marseille 3-2, Reims 2-0, and most recently Metz 4-1. Their only two losses of the season thus far have been to Strasbourg 1-0 and Montpellier 1-0.

How to Watch Olympique Lyonnais vs. RC Lens Today:

Match Date: Oct. 30th, 2021

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream Olympique Lyonnais vs. RC Lens on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Olympique Lionnais is No. 9 in Ligue 1 standings with a record of 4-4-3. They are 2-2-1 in their last five Ligue 1 matches. They beat Troyes 3-1 before drawing with Lorient 1-1 and then St. Etienne 1-1. They came out of that game and beat Monaco 2-0 and then most recently lost to Nice 3-2.

Lyons ranks No. 5 in Ligue 1 in goals scored, No. 8 in goals assisted on, No. 1 in total shots. They have the offense to make a run towards the top of the league and they have the defense too, ranking No. 1 in goals saved.

Lens ranks No. 3 in goals scored, No. 3 in assists and No. 2 in total shots. On paper they have a better offense than Lyons, but their defense is where they are lacking and what might cause their downfall in this game. They only rank No. 16 in shots saved.

Regional restrictions may apply.