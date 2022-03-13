How to Watch Olympique Lyonnais vs. Rennes in Canada

The No. 9 ranked Lyons travel to take on the No. 4 ranked Rennes on Sunday morning soccer.

Olympique Lyonnais is the No. 9 ranked team in Ligue 1 with a 11-7-9 record. It has 41 points with a positive goal differential of five. It is one point ahead of Lens and one point behind Lille. It is also tied with Monaco.

The team ranks No. 8 in the league in goals with 38 goals this season, No. 10 in assists with 25 assists, and No. 3 in shots with 279 shots. It also ranks No. 2 in saves with 93 saves throughout this year.

Game Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

It will be taking on Rennes. Rennes is the No. 4 team in the league with a current bid into the Europa Cup with Strasbourg. It has 46 points on a 14-9-4 record with a positive goal differential of 28.

It ranks No. 2 in goals scored with 53 goals on the year, No. 1 in assists with 40 assists, and No. 1 in shots with 305 total shots. Its most recent outing ended in a 2-0 victory over Angers.

Despite the rankings, Olympique Lyonnais is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -1.0 goals and a money line of +110. Rennes' money line is +250 and the draw is +250. The total projected goals in Over/Under 2.5 goals.

