Olympique Lyonnais and Stade de Reims meet on Wednesday in a Ligue 1 showdown with both clubs coming off of wins.

Seventh-place Lyons (22 points) will face 14th-place Reims (16 points) on Wednesday in a Ligue 1 contest.

How to Watch Olympique Lyonnais vs. Stade de Reims Today:

Match Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 7

Live Stream Olympique Lyonnais vs. Stade de Reims on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lyon has won three of its last five matches, doubling its season win total over that span.

The team's most recent match was a 1-0 win over Montpellier, with Lucas Paquetá scoring the only goal of the match. That was his team-best sixth goal of the season.

In addition to Ligue 1, Lyon is currently competing in Europa League, where it was already locked up first place in Group A with five wins in five matches.

Reims is also coming off of a win, its third of the season. It handed Clermont Foot the team's fifth loss in a row on Sunday, defeating the club 1-0 off a Ghislain Konan goal in stoppage time.

Hugo Ekitike leads the team in goals on the season with five.

The last six meetings between these teams have resulted in two wins over Reims, one for Lyon and three draws, but last season, Lyon won the first match 3-0 before the teams drew 1-1 in the second one.

Regional restrictions may apply.