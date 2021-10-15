    • October 15, 2021
    How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    PSG will be missing much of its star-studded cast when Angers makes the trip to France's capital.
    Author:

    Paris Saint-Germain lost its perfect Ligue 1 record just prior to the international break, and its bid to get back to its winning ways against Angers will suffer without the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

    Mauricio Pochettino’s men have otherwise made a seamless start in their effort to reclaim the Ligue 1 crown, but fourth-placed Angers has proved equally as difficult to beat this term.

    How to Watch: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers

    Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN Sports

    Live Stream Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The league leader has won the last 12 matches with Angers and is averaging five goals per games across the last three meetings at the Parc des Princes.

    Les Parisiens won’t have Messi or Neymar back after they were in action for Argentina and Brazil in Thursday’s latest round of World Cup qualifiers.

    PSG will pay a larger price for having such a strong South American base, with Marquinhos, Ángel di María and Leandro Paredes among the other absentees who were in action less than 24 hours ago.

    As if it won’t pain Pochettino enough to be without such a key group on Friday, the coach also recently learned that Sergio Ramos’s overdue debut has also been delayed once again. 

    Kylian Mbappé's form is a silver lining for Pochettino after he helped France beat Spain to the UEFA Nations League title, with Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler likely to come in as partners in attack. 

    France’s top team was stunned to lose 2-0 at Rennes at the start of October, while it’s been more than two months since Angers recorded its only road win of the campaign thus far at Strasbourg. 

    Gérald Baticle’s men will be well aware of the mountainous task awaiting them in the capital, evidenced by the fact they haven’t clinched so much as a draw in this fixture since December 2015.

    But PSG’s injuries in just about all areas leave it especially susceptible to an upset on Friday. The team still hopes to preserve its six-point lead at the summit with a skeleton crew.

