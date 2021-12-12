How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain host AS Monaco in Week 18 hoping to tighten their grip on Ligue 1's lead.

Runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain are in their worst run of form so far this season and welcome a major threat to the Parc des Princes on Sunday in the form of AS Monaco.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side may be 11 points clear at the summit entering Week 18, but it’s Niko Kovac’s visitors who boast the superior unbeaten streak after staving off defeat in eight games straight.

The Monégasques have rediscovered some consistency at a helpful juncture during this hectic winter schedule, but the fact remains they’re still seventh in Ligue 1 and 16 points off the top.

Impressive as Monaco’s current unblemished run may be, it’s also worth noting they’ve managed to win only three times during that run.

PSG have won two of their last five in all competitions, the most recent of which was a 4-1 mauling of Club Brugge on Tuesday to advance as runners-up in their Champions League group.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi scored a brace apiece against the Belgians to book their place in the next stage of the competition, and the former took a substantial record from his new mentor in the process:

That pair are particularly important to PSG’s fortunes at present with Neymar still on the treatment table and expected to be out until the new year due to another ankle injury.

Sergio Ramos has still played only once for Les Parisiens and is back among the injured while Julian Draxler is Pochettino’s only other definite absence on Sunday.

Monaco will be pained to lose striker Kevin Volland to suspension just as he’s entering a good patch of form, with Cesc Fabregas and winger Krépin Diatta also sure to miss their trip to the capital.