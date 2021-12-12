Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Paris Saint-Germain host AS Monaco in Week 18 hoping to tighten their grip on Ligue 1's lead.
    Author:

    Runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain are in their worst run of form so far this season and welcome a major threat to the Parc des Princes on Sunday in the form of AS Monaco.

    Mauricio Pochettino’s side may be 11 points clear at the summit entering Week 18, but it’s Niko Kovac’s visitors who boast the superior unbeaten streak after staving off defeat in eight games straight.

    How to Watch PSG vs. Monaco Today

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    You can live stream Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Monégasques have rediscovered some consistency at a helpful juncture during this hectic winter schedule, but the fact remains they’re still seventh in Ligue 1 and 16 points off the top.

    Impressive as Monaco’s current unblemished run may be, it’s also worth noting they’ve managed to win only three times during that run.

    PSG have won two of their last five in all competitions, the most recent of which was a 4-1 mauling of Club Brugge on Tuesday to advance as runners-up in their Champions League group.

    Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi scored a brace apiece against the Belgians to book their place in the next stage of the competition, and the former took a substantial record from his new mentor in the process:

    That pair are particularly important to PSG’s fortunes at present with Neymar still on the treatment table and expected to be out until the new year due to another ankle injury.

    Sergio Ramos has still played only once for Les Parisiens and is back among the injured while Julian Draxler is Pochettino’s only other definite absence on Sunday.

    Monaco will be pained to lose striker Kevin Volland to suspension just as he’s entering a good patch of form, with Cesc Fabregas and winger Krépin Diatta also sure to miss their trip to the capital.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
    Time
    2:35
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    messi psg
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco

    3 minutes ago
    inter milan
    Serie A

    How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Cagliari

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Washington in Men's College Cup Final

    38 minutes ago
    purdue
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Purdue vs. NC State

    38 minutes ago
    virginia tech
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Dayton

    38 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) defense during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Purdue vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) defense during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Dayton vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy