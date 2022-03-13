PSG comes into this league match against Bordeaux with a chip on its should after a tough loss to Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is coming fresh off of a stunning loss in the Champions League to Real Madrid after a second-half hat trick from Karim Benzema.

PSG is 19-3-5 this season in Ligue 1 play, which is par for the course after acquiring one of the best soccer players the world has ever seen.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux in Canada Today:

Game Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

The club ranks No. 1 in the league in goals scored with 56, No. 1 in assists with 40 and No. 2 in shots with 293. Kylian Mbappé is a huge reason for that with 14 goals and 10 assists this season.

Bordeaux is just 4-13-10 this season in a disappointing effort. Despite ranking No. 20 in the standings, this team ranks No. 8 in goals scored with 38 and No. 4 in assists with 29 on the season.

It is 0-2-3 in its last five games losing two straight to Reims and Lens before drawing twice with Monaco and Clermont. Its last result was a loss against Troyes.

Paris Saint-Germain is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -2.0 goals and a money line of -700. Bordeaux's money line is +2000 and the draw is +750. The total projected goals scored is Over/Under 3.5 goals.

