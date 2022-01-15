How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Brest

Paris Saint-Germain return to Ligue 1 action against Brest on Saturday, but a certain seven-time Ballon d'Or-winner will not be ready in time.

Lionel Messi is still on his way back to full fitness after recovering from Covid-19 and isn’t expected to suit up for Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 meeting with Brest on Saturday.

Les Parisiens remain 11 points ahead of their nearest competition at the French summit, although there are nerves apparent after the team won just one of their last five league games.

How to Watch PSG vs. Brest Today

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Game Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France

While Ligue 1 victories may be few and far between of late, PSG deserve credit where it’s due after surrendering just the one loss across their last 17 games in all competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men were most recently forced to respond from a goal down at Lyon, where Thilo Kehrer supplied an essential equalizer after PSG trailed for just short of 70 minutes:

It was at the Groupama Stadium that the capital colossi could have done with some Messi magic in attack, and Brest present a dangerous threat after turning their season around in impressive fashion.

Having gone the first two-and-a-half months of the season without a win, Michel Der Zakarian’s side have flipped their form on its head and lost only twice in their past 11 outings.

Unfortunately for the underdogs, both those defeats have materialised over the course of their last three games, succumbing at home to Montpellier (0-4) and then Nice (0-3).

A change of scenery to the Parc des Princes may actually do Les Pirates some good, even if they’s visiting a ground at which they’ve never managed to win.

The absence of Messi at least improves those odds somewhat, while Neymar is also still injured and each of Achraf Hakimi, Idrissa Gueye and Abdou Diallo are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

