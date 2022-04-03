Paris Saint-Germain will try to hold onto the top spot in Ligue 1 standings while Lorient tries to avoid relegation when they face off on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain has alternated wins and losses for the last six matches with its latest Ligue 1 match being a 3-0 defeat to Monaco. PSG was also playing in the UEFA Champions League but failed to advance out of the round of 16 with a 3-2 aggregate loss to Real Madrid. Do not think that Paris Saint-Germain will look past this matchup as they look to get back into the win column.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Lorient in Canada Today:

Match Date: April 2, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Lorient is trying to hold off a slide into relegation as they sit one point ahead of St-Étienne who are currently set for relegation playoffs. The club's latest match was a 0-0 draw with Strasbourg. Matthieu Dreyer and the defensive crew were able to keep the net clear with 13 attempted shots and only allowed 4 on target. The club has won two of its last four matches, played to one draw, and one loss.

Lorient will look to continue gaining points with a win today to make a late-season push while PSG will try to hold on to the top spot in the standings.

