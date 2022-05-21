Paris Saint-Germain hosts FC Metz at Parc des Princes on Saturday in what will be the final matchday of the Ligue 1 campaign.

With PSG securing the Ligue 1 title weeks ago, the club looks to finish its season with back-to-back wins in league action. The opposite is true for FC Metz, which is still playing for the right to stay in the French first division next season.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Metz Today:

Match Date: May 21, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS

Mathematically, Metz cannot climb out of the bottom three. The club is currently in 18th place with 31 points, the same amount of points as 19th-place St-Étienne but ahead of it due to goal difference. The bottom two teams in the table get relegated automatically to the second division, while 18th place plays one more match against the winner of the Ligue 2 promotion play-off. The winner stays in the French top flight.

Metz is coming off of two straight wins in Ligue 1 action, a 3-2 finish over Lyon followed by a 1-0 defeat of Angers in the club's most recent outing. Didier Lamkel Zé scored in both wins to help keep the team afloat in Ligue 1.

Metz must now face the title-holders at Parc des Princes on Saturday with one last chance to continue in the race to stay in the French first division.

