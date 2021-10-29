How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lille

Lille's Ligue 1 title defense has not gone to plan so far, but a Friday visit to Paris Saint-Germain could kick-start the club's campaign.

Defending Ligue 1 titleholder Lille will meet challenger Paris Saint-Germain on Friday in what many at the Parc des Princes will hope is a passing of the torch from one champion to the next.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino won his first meeting with Lille but has since lost back-to-back matches, while Lille travels to France’s capital hoping to end a three-match winless streak.

PSG dropped points for only the second time this season in its most recent match, a 0–0 draw with Marseille. The club still leads the league standings by seven points over second-place Lens.

Lille's Jonathan David scored the only goal of the game when the team faced Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes in April. Tempers flared in the final moments of that match, as PSG's Neymar and Lille's Tiago Djaló were each shown a red card.

That result proved a turning point in Lille’s quest for the Ligue 1 crown, but the power balance in French soccer has shifted back toward Paris this season.

Despite dropping four points away to Rennes (1–0 loss) and Marseille, PSG remains unbeaten at home this term with seven wins in seven matches.

Neymar has faced scrutiny this term after producing only one goal and two assists in eight outings for PSG. Lionel Messi is a new addition to PSG this season, and while he has scored three goals in his last two Champions League matches, the Argentinian star has yet to score in Ligue 1.

Lille has just one shutout in 11 matches so far, while PSG is averaging more than two goals per game in Ligue 1.