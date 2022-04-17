In a highly anticipated match between the top two teams in Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain takes on Marseille on Sunday.

Both clubs have played 31 matches so far this season and to this point, Paris Saint-Germain rests 12 points ahead of Marseille. As it stands, both clubs would move on to the UEFA Champions League group stage at the end of the season. PSG was just eliminated from the UEFA Champions League round of 16 by Real Madrid who advanced with an aggregate score of 3-2.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille in Canada Today:

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

In PSG’s latest match, it was able to secure a 6-1 victory with both Neymar and Mbappé scoring hat tricks in the match. The last time that occurred was in January 2019 where PSG won 9-0 over Guingamp as Mbappé was one of the two to score a hat trick in that match.

Marseille is also competing in the Europa League where the club has just advanced to the semifinals where they will take on Feyenoord. The club's latest Ligue 1 match was a 2-0 victory over Montpellier. Bamba Dieng and Cengiz Ünder scored early to secure the victory for the club.

This matchup will be an exciting one with a potential for a lot of fireworks for these two clubs.

