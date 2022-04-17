Skip to main content

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In a highly anticipated match between the top two teams in Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain takes on Marseille on Sunday.

Both clubs have played 31 matches so far this season and to this point, Paris Saint-Germain rests 12 points ahead of Marseille. As it stands, both clubs would move on to the UEFA Champions League group stage at the end of the season. PSG was just eliminated from the UEFA Champions League round of 16 by Real Madrid who advanced with an aggregate score of 3-2.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille in Canada Today:

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Stream in Canada: Link

Live Stream Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In PSG’s latest match, it was able to secure a 6-1 victory with both Neymar and Mbappé scoring hat tricks in the match. The last time that occurred was in January 2019 where PSG won 9-0 over Guingamp as Mbappé was one of the two to score a hat trick in that match.

Marseille is also competing in the Europa League where the club has just advanced to the semifinals where they will take on Feyenoord. The club's latest Ligue 1 match was a 2-0 victory over Montpellier. Bamba Dieng and Cengiz Ünder scored early to secure the victory for the club.

This matchup will be an exciting one with a potential for a lot of fireworks for these two clubs. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011059744h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille in Canada

By Christine Brownjust now
Apr 14, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits a 2-run home run during the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits a 2-run home run during the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
USATSI_18100754
MLB

How to Watch Rays at White Sox

By Matthew Beighle35 minutes ago
USATSI_17841264
Lacrosse

How to Watch Arizona State at Colorado in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar35 minutes ago
USATSI_17804580 (2)
College Softball

How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in College Softball

By Evan Massey35 minutes ago
USATSI_17295781 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch Virginia at Pittsburgh in College Baseball

By Evan Massey35 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy