September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Another Ligue 1 outing has arrived for a Paris Saint-Germain club that is without blemish in their domestic competition so far when it faces Montpellier.
Author:

Montpellier last faced Paris St. Germain in May of this year. After a 2-2 draw in regular time, they lost out on a place in the French Cup finals during a penalty shootout. They'll hope to do one better this time around at Parc des Princes Stadium.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last time around, PSG's goal-scoring action was all Kylian Mbappé. The 22-year-old wunderkind broke out in a big way during the 2018 World Cup in Russia and has been dazzling fans of his club, as well as his national team, ever since.

And this time, they will have Lionel Messi in their arsenal as well. The ex-Barcelona striker's shock transfer to PSG was headline news, as Messi had practically become synonymous with his former team. Now fans are waiting in anticipation for his first goal at his new home. They'll have to wait a bit longer, however, as Messi has been ruled out for today's match against Montpellier due to a minor knock.

There is little left to say about the talent that made Messi into a household name, and he will no doubt have the world-class reinforcements at hand to make his first goal a memorable one.

Montpellier have drawn a rash of red cards in their recent outings. Matheus Thuler's reckless challenge against Gerson Rodrigues last weekend is exactly the sort of thing that needs to be avoided if they're to find any success against PSG. 

And therein lies the challenge: maintaining one's discipline in the face of some of the world's top strikers in Mbappa and Neymar, which is easier said than done.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
2:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier

1 minute ago
USATSI_16779543
NCAA Football

How to Watch Washington State at Utah

26 minutes ago
USATSI_16823411
Golf

How to Watch the 2020 Ryder Cup, Day Two, Four Ball

56 minutes ago
USATSI_16818713
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs

56 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (90) comes in to pressure New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

57 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) prepares for the first quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Bears led 7-0 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Chicago Bears
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

58 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

59 minutes ago
Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), cheers the first touchdown agains the Dolphins during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Dolphins V Bills 19
NFL

Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy