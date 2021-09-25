Another Ligue 1 outing has arrived for a Paris Saint-Germain club that is without blemish in their domestic competition so far when it faces Montpellier.

Montpellier last faced Paris St. Germain in May of this year. After a 2-2 draw in regular time, they lost out on a place in the French Cup finals during a penalty shootout. They'll hope to do one better this time around at Parc des Princes Stadium.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last time around, PSG's goal-scoring action was all Kylian Mbappé. The 22-year-old wunderkind broke out in a big way during the 2018 World Cup in Russia and has been dazzling fans of his club, as well as his national team, ever since.

And this time, they will have Lionel Messi in their arsenal as well. The ex-Barcelona striker's shock transfer to PSG was headline news, as Messi had practically become synonymous with his former team. Now fans are waiting in anticipation for his first goal at his new home. They'll have to wait a bit longer, however, as Messi has been ruled out for today's match against Montpellier due to a minor knock.

There is little left to say about the talent that made Messi into a household name, and he will no doubt have the world-class reinforcements at hand to make his first goal a memorable one.

Montpellier have drawn a rash of red cards in their recent outings. Matheus Thuler's reckless challenge against Gerson Rodrigues last weekend is exactly the sort of thing that needs to be avoided if they're to find any success against PSG.

And therein lies the challenge: maintaining one's discipline in the face of some of the world's top strikers in Mbappa and Neymar, which is easier said than done.