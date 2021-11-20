Paris Saint-Germain looks to continue a dominant Ligue 1 campaign on Saturday against mid-table Nantes.

Paris Saint-Germain has been in complete control of Ligue 1 this season. In 13 matches, PSG already has a 10-point lead over second-place Lens, thanks in large part to the team's 11 wins. On Saturday, it looks to grow that lead even more when it faces 10th-place Nantes, which has 18 points.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nantes Today:

Match Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

PSG has suffered just one loss in Ligue 1 competition this year, falling 2–0 to Rennes in October. The only other non-victory came later in the month, with a 0–0 draw against Marseille.

Kylian Mbappe leads the team with six goals. Overall, the team is plus-16 in goal differential. Neymar has three goals and three assists for the club while playing in eight of the team's matches. Lionel Messi has made five appearances for PSG.

As for Nantes, the team has a goal differential of plus-two on the season and is led in goals by Ludovic Blas with six.

The team is coming off a 2–2 draw against Strasbourg.

Nantes defeated PSG when the teams last met in March, winning 2–1. A win by Nantes on Saturday would give it a winning streak against PSG for the first time since the 1994–1995 season.

