How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. OGC Nice

Ligue 1 leader PSG takes on third-placed Nice in a battle to prove its title credentials, with Lionel Messi entering the Week 15 match on a high.

Fresh after winning a record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or, Lionel Messi will hope to face Nice on Wednesday when Paris Saint-Germain gets its Ligue 1 title pursuit back underway.

Argentina’s Copa América hero ushered in the end of 2021 by winning the biggest individual prize in soccer once more, but his focus will be back on team matters at the Parc des Princes.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men enter Week 16 with a 12-point buffer at the summit, meaning the manager may think to rotate his options for the visit of Nice.

Messi’s presence in the XI looks more likely after Neymar was ruled out for eight weeks with an ankle injury, and the South American has all the motivation needed to dazzle after adding to his trophy collection:

Nice hasn't won at the Parc des Princes since November 2009, but the title runaways will hope to ensure that streak lives on after winning four straight in the league.

Messi, 34, recently played 90 minutes in back-to-back Ligue 1 fixtures for the first time and contributed a hat-trick of assists in Sunday’s 3-1 victory away to Saint-Etienne.

Christophe Galtier’s men aren’t to be taken lightly despite their drought of results visiting Paris, however, especially as they boast one of the best away records in France’s first tier this term.

Only PSG (19) has clinched more than Nice’s 15 points on the road in Ligue 1 this season, with Galtier’s guests seeking their third successive away win in midweek.