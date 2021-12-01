Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ligue 1 leader PSG takes on third-placed Nice in a battle to prove its title credentials, with Lionel Messi entering the Week 15 match on a high.
    Author:

    Fresh after winning a record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or, Lionel Messi will hope to face Nice on Wednesday when Paris Saint-Germain gets its Ligue 1 title pursuit back underway.

    Argentina’s Copa América hero ushered in the end of 2021 by winning the biggest individual prize in soccer once more, but his focus will be back on team matters at the Parc des Princes.

    How to Watch PSG vs. Nice Today

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Mauricio Pochettino’s men enter Week 16 with a 12-point buffer at the summit, meaning the manager may think to rotate his options for the visit of Nice.

    Messi’s presence in the XI looks more likely after Neymar was ruled out for eight weeks with an ankle injury, and the South American has all the motivation needed to dazzle after adding to his trophy collection:

    Nice hasn't won at the Parc des Princes since November 2009, but the title runaways will hope to ensure that streak lives on after winning four straight in the league.

    Messi, 34, recently played 90 minutes in back-to-back Ligue 1 fixtures for the first time and contributed a hat-trick of assists in Sunday’s 3-1 victory away to Saint-Etienne.

    Christophe Galtier’s men aren’t to be taken lightly despite their drought of results visiting Paris, however, especially as they boast one of the best away records in France’s first tier this term.

    Only PSG (19) has clinched more than Nice’s 15 points on the road in Ligue 1 this season, with Galtier’s guests seeking their third successive away win in midweek.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nice

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
    Time
    2:55
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    liverpool
    Premier League

    How to Watch Everton vs. Liverpool

    7 minutes ago
    Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) dribbles as Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) chases during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    20 minutes ago
    marseille
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Olympique de Marseille

    22 minutes ago
    messi psg
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. OGC Nice

    22 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbles by George Mason Patriots guard DeVon Cooper (0) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    23 minutes ago
    rc lens
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Clermont Foot vs. RC Lens

    27 minutes ago
    lille
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Rennes vs. Lille

    27 minutes ago
    lyon
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Olympique Lyonnais vs. Stade de Reims

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) pressures the dribble of Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy