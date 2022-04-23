Skip to main content

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. RC Lens Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Paris Saint-Germain will look to extend its lead in Ligue 1 play while Lens will try to move into a better position on the table on Saturday.

LRC ens and Paris Saint-Germain will meet today in a Ligue 1 matchup. RC Lens is currently in seventh place with 53 points while Paris Saint-Germain is leading the league with 77 points. 

Match Date: April 23, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream Paris Saint-Germain vs. RC Lens on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In RC Lens' last five Ligue 1 matches, the team has won four games and only lost one. Most recently, the team picked up a 2-0 win against Montpellier. David Costa scored first for Lens at the 37th minute and Ignatius Ganago scored the insurance goal in the 75th.

PSG also has four wins and one loss in its last five Ligue 1 games. Most recently, PSG recorded a 3-0 win against Angers on Wednesday. Kylian Mbappé scored in the 28th minute to give the team a 1-0 lead. Sergio Ramos scored again for PSG just two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Marquinhos added the insurance goal in the 77th minute to help secure the win for the team. 

While PSG has a very comfortable lead in the standings, it will certainly not give Lens an easy game to walk away with points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17693127
