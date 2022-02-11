Skip to main content

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

French giants Paris Saint-Germaine take on Rennes on Friday in an important Ligue 1 showdown.

Despite a surprising early exit from the Coupe de France, Paris Saint-Germain is still in great shape to win Ligue 1 this season, sitting first on the table with 56 points through 23 matches, 13 more points than second-place Marseille.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Rennes Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live stream Paris Saint-Germain vs. Rennes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Its opponent on Friday is no pushover, however, as Rennes sits fifth on the table with 37 points through 23 matches, though it has lost three times in its last five matches, with the other two results being wins.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, has won three Ligue 1 matches in a row, most recently dominating Lille 5-1 with goals from Danilo Pereira (10', 51'), Presnel Kimpembe (32'), Lionel Messi (38') and Kylian Mbappe (67'). With a lineup featuring names like that, it's shocking any time Paris Saint-Germain drops a result.

Could Rennes get it done on Friday? They were able to do just that on Oct. 3 in the first matchup between these two clubs, with Gaetan Laborde (45') and Flavien Tait (46') the heroes of that matchup in Rennes' 2-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain. 

In its last matchup, Rennes defeated Brest 2-0 behind goals by Laborde (20') and Martin Terrier (90'), so it enters today's game with some confidence.

To catch one of the most potent attacks in the world and a rematch after Oct. 3's upset between Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain, tune to beIN SPORTS En Español at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

