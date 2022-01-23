Skip to main content

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade de Reims in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mighty Paris Saint-Germain takes on Stade de Reims on Sunday, providing an opportunity for soccer fans to watch one of the best teams in the world.

Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most talented (and expensive) teams in the world takes to the pitch on Sunday when it takes on Stade de Reims.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade de Reims in Canada today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade de Reims online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Paris Saint-Germain have suffered through a somewhat uneven form in Ligue 1 recently, at least by their illustrious standards, winning just two of their last five games and drawing the other three. Even so, with 50 points in 21 matches and a 15-1-5 record, they still sit at the top of the table, eight points clear of second-place Nice.

The mighty Parisian club even got some good news recently, learning that both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, two of the top attackers in soccer, will be available to compete on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain enters the matchup coming off of a 2-0 win over Brest, where Mbappe (32') and Thilo Kehrer (53') were the goal scorers.

Stade de Reims, meanwhile, sit at 14th on the table with 24 points in 21 games and a minus-one goal differential. They sit just five points clear of the relegation zone, meaning they will need to scratch and claw for every result remaining on the schedule.

To catch what should be an intense matchup in Ligue 1 on Sunday, tune into beIN SPORTS Canada at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade de Reims

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
