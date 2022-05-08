Skip to main content

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Troyes AC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Paris Saint-Germain faces Troyes AC on the 36th matchday of the Ligue 1 season on Sunday at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Having already secured the Ligue 1 title, Paris Saint-Germain now host Troyes AC on the 36th matchday of the campaign. The club led by head coach Mauricio Pochettino is coming off of back-to-back draws in league action and will be looking for their first win since the 3-0 defeat of Angers on April 20. Troyes, on the other hand, is coming off of a 3-0 victory over Lille last Sunday thanks to three penalty kicks that were put away by Florian Tardieu and Ike Ugbo.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Troyes AC in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live Stream Paris Saint-Germain vs. Troyes AC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

PSG's most recent outing was a thrilling 3-3 draw against Strasbourg where a 92nd-minute finish from Anthony Caci split the points between the two clubs. Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi got on the scoresheet for the Parisian team.

PSG has won 27 of its last 29 matches at home against promoted clubs, with the club's last defeat coming in May 2010, 3-1 against Montpellier.

Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi all remain out for the Ligue 1 champions who host Troyes AC on Saturday on the 36th matchday of the season.

