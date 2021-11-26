How to Watch RC Lens vs. Angers

Two of the top six teams in Ligue 1 will take to the pitch on Friday.

Fourth-place RC Lens (24 points) will take on sixth-place Angers (21 points) on Friday in a Ligue 1 contest.

Lens is coming off a 4-0 defeat against Brest, with Arnaud Kalimuendo getting sent off with a red card in the 74th minute. It was the worst Ligue 1 loss for Lens since October 2020. The loss dropped Lens from second to fourth in the league table.

Kalimuendo shares the team lead in goals with Przemysław Frankowski and Wesley Said. Each has scored four goals. The team has a +7 goal differential.

Angers beat Lorient 1-0 in its most recent match, with Thomas Mangani scoring the only goal on a penalty kick. That was Mangani's team-best fourth goal of the season. The team has a goal differential of +4 on the season.

Since being promoted to Ligue 1 before the 2015-16 campaign, Angers hasn't finished higher than ninth.

Lens lost its last home match against Angers 3-1 last season. These teams haven't faced often in recent history, as Lens was mired in Ligue 2 from 2015 until 2020, which coincided with when Angers was promoted to Ligue 1.

