Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch RC Lens vs. Angers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the top six teams in Ligue 1 will take to the pitch on Friday.
    Author:

    Fourth-place RC Lens (24 points) will take on sixth-place Angers (21 points) on Friday in a Ligue 1 contest.

    How to Watch RC Lens vs. Angers Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    Live Stream RC Lens vs. Angers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lens is coming off a 4-0 defeat against Brest, with Arnaud Kalimuendo getting sent off with a red card in the 74th minute. It was the worst Ligue 1 loss for Lens since October 2020. The loss dropped Lens from second to fourth in the league table.

    Kalimuendo shares the team lead in goals with Przemysław Frankowski and Wesley Said. Each has scored four goals. The team has a +7 goal differential. 

    Angers beat Lorient 1-0 in its most recent match, with Thomas Mangani scoring the only goal on a penalty kick. That was Mangani's team-best fourth goal of the season. The team has a goal differential of +4 on the season.

    Since being promoted to Ligue 1 before the 2015-16 campaign, Angers hasn't finished higher than ninth.

    Lens lost its last home match against Angers 3-1 last season. These teams haven't faced often in recent history, as Lens was mired in Ligue 2 from 2015 until 2020, which coincided with when Angers was promoted to Ligue 1.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    RC Lens vs. Angers

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
    Time
    2:50
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Fans
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch RC Lens vs. Angers

    46 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    Serie A

    How to Watch Cagliari vs. Salernitana

    15 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Brown Bears vs. Holy Cross Crusaders in Men's College Hockey

    50 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Bryant University Bulldogs guard Charles Pride (5) shoots a free throw against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Brown vs. Bryant: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    50 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Bryant University Bulldogs guard Charles Pride (5) shoots a free throw against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Bryant vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    50 minutes ago
    USATSI_17218843
    College Football

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Nebraska

    1 hour ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) reaches for the end zone just short of a touchdown and is downed by Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Jack Gibbens (47) as defensive lineman Boye Mafe (34) pursues during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Nebraska vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Madison, WI, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Marvin Scott III (21) scores a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers to tie the game 28-28 in the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
    College Football

    Iowa vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy