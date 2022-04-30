Skip to main content

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Randal Kolo Muani and Nantes will host Arnaud Kalimuendo and RC Lens on Saturday.

RC Lens is the No. 7 team in Ligue 1 right now with a total of 54 points in 34 games played at 15-10-9.

With just four games left this season, it needs all the wins it can get to try and get into the No. 5 spot (three points ahead) to qualify for the conference league next season.

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Nantes today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream RC Lens vs. Nantes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

It ranks No. 7 in goals scored with 53, No. 8 in assists with 34 and No. 5 in Ligue 1 in shots with 337 shots. 

Arnaud Kalimuendo leads the team in scoring with 10 goals on 42 shots. Florian Sotoca has five goals but also adds four assists in 44 shots.

Lens will take on the No. 10 Nantes. 

Nantes is 14-12-8 this season with 50 total points and a positive goal differential of seven. At No. 10, it ranks higher in almost all stat categories.

That includes No. 8 in goals scored and No. 9 in assists — both one rank behind Lens.

Randal Kolo Muanin is who Lens will need to watch out for. He has 12 goals and four assists on 44 shots.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

RC Lens vs. Nantes

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
10:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011548063h
Ligue 1

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Nantes

By Matthew Beighlejust now
USATSI_18054479
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne, Qualifying:

By Adam Childs20 minutes ago
Soccer

Aston Villa vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
imago1011557753h
Premier League

How to Watch Watford vs. Burnley

By Matthew Beighle50 minutes ago
imago1010573129h (1)
Premier League

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Norwich City

By Matthew Beighle50 minutes ago
imago1008568552h
Fishing

How to Watch Sport Fishing Championship

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Benevento
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch AC Monza 1912 vs Benevento

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
IIHF U18 USA
2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Semifinal: United States vs Czechia

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy