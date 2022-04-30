How to Watch RC Lens vs. Nantes

Randal Kolo Muani and Nantes will host Arnaud Kalimuendo and RC Lens on Saturday.

RC Lens is the No. 7 team in Ligue 1 right now with a total of 54 points in 34 games played at 15-10-9.

With just four games left this season, it needs all the wins it can get to try and get into the No. 5 spot (three points ahead) to qualify for the conference league next season.

It ranks No. 7 in goals scored with 53, No. 8 in assists with 34 and No. 5 in Ligue 1 in shots with 337 shots.

Arnaud Kalimuendo leads the team in scoring with 10 goals on 42 shots. Florian Sotoca has five goals but also adds four assists in 44 shots.

Lens will take on the No. 10 Nantes.

Nantes is 14-12-8 this season with 50 total points and a positive goal differential of seven. At No. 10, it ranks higher in almost all stat categories.

That includes No. 8 in goals scored and No. 9 in assists — both one rank behind Lens.

Randal Kolo Muanin is who Lens will need to watch out for. He has 12 goals and four assists on 44 shots.

Regional restrictions may apply.