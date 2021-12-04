Skip to main content
    December 4, 2021
    How to Watch RC Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    PSG faces one of its toughest tests of the season against RC Lens.
    First-place Paris Saint-Germain (41 points) will take on fifth-place Lens (26 points) on Saturday in a Ligue 1 contest.

    How to Watch RC Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Match Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    Live Stream RC Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    PSG enters with a commanding lead, sitting at 41 points through 16 matches. It has won 13 of its 16 contests, with the closest team to it in the standings having 29 points.

    But PSG is coming off of its second draw of the season, as it played to a scoreless conclusion with Nice on Wednesday. None of the team's 22 shots went in. Kylian Mbappé leads the team in goals with seven.

    PSG is also competing in the Champions League, where it is locked into second place in Group A heading into the final matchday.

    Lens has drawn in its last two games and has just one win over the team's last five matches, as it beat Troyes 4-0 on Nov. 5. The most recent match for the team was a 2-2 draw against Angers, with Gaël Kakuta and Florian Sotoca both scoring goals. Meanwhile, four Lens players share the team lead in goals at four each.

    PSG won the most recent meeting of these teams 2-1, but Lens scored a 1-0 win last September when the teams met at Lens. That was the first win for Lens over PSG since 2006.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    RC Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
    Time
    2:55
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
