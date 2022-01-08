Skip to main content

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lens takes on Rennes on Saturday in Ligue 1 play, with both teams looking to shake off two-game losing streaks.

Rennes, the fourth-place team in Ligue 1 with 31 points this season, will take on RC Lens on Saturday. Lens sits ninth in the league table with 27 points.

Both teams enter this game having lost their last two Ligue 1 matches.

For Rennes, that meant a pair of 2-1 losses to Nice and Monaco. The team also lost in the round of 32 in the Coupe de France to Nancy last weekend, falling in penalty kicks.

So far this Ligue 1 season, Rennes has a plus-16 goal differential, with Martin Terrier leading the team in goals with nine.

As for Lens, the team lost its last two league games to Nantes (3-2) and Nice (2-1), but unlike Rennes, it managed to win its round of 32 Coupe de France game, beating Lille in penalty kicks.

Lens has a goal differential of five, with Arnaud Kalimuendo leading the team in goals with six.

These two teams drew 1-1 when they met in August. Both goals came early, with Rennes going up 1-0 in the 14th minute off ofn a Kamaldeen Sulemana goal, with Lens then fighting back with a Seko Fofana goal just a few minutes later.

