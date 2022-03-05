How to Watch RC Lens vs. Stade Brestois

The 27th matchday of the French Ligue 1 continues on Saturday when RC Lens host Stade Brestois at Bollaert-Delelis Stadium.

RC Lens has started to click in the last three matches in Ligue 1 play, with two wins and a draw in that span (matching the number of wins the team had in its previous ten matches), to the point where a win at home against Stade Brestois could propel them into those coveted European play spots in the top five of the standings.

The Franck Haise coached team most recently won away 2-1 at Angers, with goals from Batista Mendy (OG) and Jonathan Clauss sealing the victory for RC Lens.

Stade Brestois on the other hand hasn't been able to secure three points in their last two league matches, drawing 1-1 away at Reims and then losing at home 1-0 to FC Lorient. The team has only won twice in its previous nine Ligue 1 matches.

In the last 10 Ligue 1 home matches for RC Lens when facing Stade Brestois, Haise's side has only lost once (7W-2D). That last loss happened on February 19th of 1993 with a score of 3-2 to Brest.

On top of that, Lens has only lost one of its last nine Ligue 1 home games, which was a 2-0 loss to Marseille on January 22nd.

