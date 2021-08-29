How to Watch Reims vs PSG

Paris Saint-Germain faces off against Stade de Reims in its fourth match of the new Ligue 1 season. On paper, there might not seem to be much of a reason to watch, but PSG will have some familiar and new faces sharing the field for the first time today.

To the surprise of many, Paris Saint-Germain failed to capture the Ligue 1 title last year even though the team made it to the semifinals of the Champions League for the second consecutive season.

PSG currently sits in second place — with one less match played — but it has won all three of its matches and scored a league-best 10 goals.

France's own Kylian Mbappe has led the offense, but help is on the way. Brazilian superstar Neymar will be on the pitch for the first time this season.

The combination of Mbappe and Neymar has been nothing short of phenomenal.

However, there's now a third musketeer lining up alongside them for PSG.

Lionel Messi will make his debut for the French side after being brought to the club on August 11.

Messi is considered the G.O.A.T of soccer, and he was part of a lot of winning during his career with FC Barcelona.

From 2004 to 2021, Barcelona won 10 La Liga titles, eight Spanish Super Cups, six Copa Del Rey championships, four Champions League titles, three FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups.

While some of those Barcelona teams featured a roster of great players, teaming up with Mbappe and Neymar gives Messi the best attack he's ever played with.

There are big expectations for this newly formed trio. However, Ligue 1 competition should be no problem for them as their sights are set on bigger goals.

Make sure your television or streaming device is tuned in today to witness history.

