Two teams mired deep down the Ligue 1 standings will face on Sunday as 14th-place Reims (24 points) takes on 17th-place Bordeaux (20 points)

How to Watch Reims vs Bordeaux Today:

A win in its most recent match moved Bordeaux out of the relegation zone — for now. The team had lost three in a row before a 4-3 win over Strasbourg, which saw Hwang Ui-jo score three goals and Alberth Elis add another.

The team has a minus-19 goal differential on the season. Ui-jo's nine goals lead Bordeaux.

Reims has lost two in a row, with a 1-0 loss against Metz followed by a 4-0 loss against PSG. While the team did manage a goal on Jan. 29 in a Coupe de France loss to Bastia, the team has now gone three Ligue 1 games without a goal, last scoring on Dec. 22 in a 1-1 draw against Marseille.

But while the team has scored just 22 goals this season, it's only allowed 27, which has helped keep the team afloat.

These sides last played on Halloween, with Bordeaux winning 3-2. reims went up 2-0 in the second half after goals from Hugo Ekitike and Bradley Locko, but Bordeaux fought back. It got on the board in the 73rd minute with a Yacine Adli goal, then tied it on a Jimmy Briand goal just five minutes later. The team won on a stoppage-time penalty shot from Briand.

