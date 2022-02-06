Skip to main content

How to Watch Reims vs Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Reims takes on Bordeaux on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

Two teams mired deep down the Ligue 1 standings will face on Sunday as 14th-place Reims (24 points) takes on 17th-place Bordeaux (20 points)

How to Watch Reims vs Bordeaux Today:

Match Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Live stream Reims vs Bordeaux on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A win in its most recent match moved Bordeaux out of the relegation zone — for now. The team had lost three in a row before a 4-3 win over Strasbourg, which saw Hwang Ui-jo score three goals and Alberth Elis add another.

The team has a minus-19 goal differential on the season. Ui-jo's nine goals lead Bordeaux.

Reims has lost two in a row, with a 1-0 loss against Metz followed by a 4-0 loss against PSG. While the team did manage a goal on Jan. 29 in a Coupe de France loss to Bastia, the team has now gone three Ligue 1 games without a goal, last scoring on Dec. 22 in a 1-1 draw against Marseille.

But while the team has scored just 22 goals this season, it's only allowed 27, which has helped keep the team afloat.

These sides last played on Halloween, with Bordeaux winning 3-2. reims went up 2-0 in the second half after goals from Hugo Ekitike and Bradley Locko, but Bordeaux fought back. It got on the board in the 73rd minute with a Yacine Adli goal, then tied it on a Jimmy Briand goal just five minutes later. The team won on a stoppage-time penalty shot from Briand.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Reims vs Bordeaux

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 5
Time
8:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ogc nice
Ligue 1

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Clermont Foot in Canada

just now
Nantes Lorient
Ligue 1

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Nantes

just now
Reims Angers
Ligue 1

How to Watch Reims vs Bordeaux

5 minutes ago
fc metz
Ligue 1

How to Watch Troyes vs Metz

5 minutes ago
empoli
Serie A

How to Watch Bologna vs. Empoli FC in Canada

5 minutes ago
Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo in Canada

5 minutes ago
napoli
Serie A

How to Watch Venezia vs. Napoli in Canada

5 minutes ago
Celtic Midlothian Scottish Premiership
Scottish Premiership

How to Watch Motherwell FC vs. Celtic FC

25 minutes ago
USATSI_17622200
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Women's Hockey: Switzerland vs. U.S.

45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy