Rennes is enjoying a fine run of form to go along with a great season overall so far. The club is in fourth-place in the table and is coming off of two wins in a row in Ligue 1 play. Angers, on the other hand, is currently on a five-match losing streak in league play and is desperate to revert its current situation.

How to Watch Rennes vs. Angers on Sunday:

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Live Stream Rennes vs. Angers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rennes are coming off of two victories in a row in Ligue 1, scoring four goals in both of the wins. The first was a 4-1 victory at home over Troyes with goals from Serhou Guirassy (2), Martin Terrier and Gaëtan Laborde. That dominant performance was followed by another one, a 4-2 away victory at Montpellier. Terrier and Laborde both scored for the second consecutive match, with Terrier now on 13 goals this season, just two behind league-leader Wissam Ben Yedder.

Angers' most recent action in Ligue 1 was a 2-1 home loss to visitors RC Lens, with Angelo Fulgini scoring the club's lone goal in the match.

Despite both clubs' current realities, Rennes has lost in two of its last three home matches against Angers.

Regional restrictions may apply.