Skip to main content

How to Watch Rennes vs. Angers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fourth-place in the Ligue 1 standings Rennes host Angers in Matchday 27 on Sunday.

Rennes is enjoying a fine run of form to go along with a great season overall so far. The club is in fourth-place in the table and is coming off of two wins in a row in Ligue 1 play. Angers, on the other hand, is currently on a five-match losing streak in league play and is desperate to revert its current situation.

How to Watch Rennes vs. Angers on Sunday:

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Live Stream Rennes vs. Angers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rennes are coming off of two victories in a row in Ligue 1, scoring four goals in both of the wins. The first was a 4-1 victory at home over Troyes with goals from Serhou Guirassy (2), Martin Terrier and Gaëtan Laborde. That dominant performance was followed by another one, a 4-2 away victory at Montpellier. Terrier and Laborde both scored for the second consecutive match, with Terrier now on 13 goals this season, just two behind league-leader Wissam Ben Yedder.

Angers' most recent action in Ligue 1 was a 2-1 home loss to visitors RC Lens, with Angelo Fulgini scoring the club's lone goal in the match.

Despite both clubs' current realities, Rennes has lost in two of its last three home matches against Angers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Rennes vs. Angers

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 5
Time
10:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Rennes
Ligue 1

How to Watch Rennes vs. Angers

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
college soccer
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Ascoli vs. Frosinone Calcio

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
arsenal
Premier League

How to Watch Watford vs. Arsenal

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
college soccer
Ligue 1

How to Watch Bordeaux vs. Troyes

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Nantes Bastia
Ligue 1

How to Watch Nantes vs. Montpellier HSC

By Justin Carter2 hours ago
Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Venezia vs. Sassuolo

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Fiorentina Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Hellas Verona

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Strasbourg
Ligue 1

How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Strasbourg

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy