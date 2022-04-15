On Matchday 32 Rennes looks to move into a UEFA Champions League group stage position. Rennes is three points behind second-place Marseille. The club was just knocked out of the Europa Conference League round of 16 by Leicester City.

How to Watch Rennes vs. AS Monaco Today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream Rennes vs. AS Monaco on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rennes has won four of its last five matches with the club earning a draw in the fifth match. The club’s latest match was a 3-2 victory over Reims. Rennes jumped out to a three-goal lead with two goals from Benjamin Bourigeaud (39’ and 43’) and one goal from Marin Terrier in the 58’.

Similarly, Monaco has won four of its last five matches, however, their fifth match was a loss. Monaco was also knocked out of the Europa League round of 16, this time at the foot of Braga. The club's latest match was a 2-1 victory over Troyes. Caio Henrique Oliveira Silva scored in the 19’ to give Monaco the lead. Ike Ugbo tied the match in the 39’. Early into the second half (57’) Kevin Volland was able to score the final goal of the match leading the club to victory.

Both teams have much to play for in this matchup and will be looking to grab three points by the end of the game.

Regional restrictions may apply.