Skip to main content

How to Watch Rennes vs. Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rennes looks to end a three-game slide when it takes on Bordeaux in Ligue 1 action.

Rennes has fallen to fifth in Ligue 1 after losing four of its last five matches. On Sunday, it will try to get things moving in the right direction when it takes on 17th-place Bordeaux.

How to Watch Rennes vs. Bordeaux Today:

Match Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Match Time: 6:50 s.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream Rennes vs. Bordeaux on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It's been a rough stretch for Rennes, which lost its last match to Lens by a 1-0 margin. The team hasn't won a Ligue 1 contest since Dec. 5, when it defeated St-Etienne 5-0.

In addition, the team lost on penalty kicks to Nancy in the round of 32 of the Coupe de France.

As for Bordeaux, the team has lots its last two Ligue 1 matches, falling 1-0 to Marseille in its most recent contest. Like Rennes, Bordeaux also fell out of the Coupe de France in the round of 32, falling 3-0 to Brest.

These teams last faced in September, with the two sides drawing 1-1. Rennes took the lead early in the second half off of a Gaetan Laborde goal, but Bordeaux was able to fight back and equalize things off the foot of Edson Andre Sitoe in the 88th minute.

Rennes took 18 shots in the match with eight on target, while Bordeaux attempted 10 shots and had three of those be on target.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Rennes vs. Bordeaux

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
6:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Rennes
Ligue 1

How to Watch Rennes vs. Bordeaux

10 seconds ago
Fiorentina Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona

30 minutes ago
Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots forward Moses Wood (1) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at USC in Men's College Basketball

7 hours ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

7 hours ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

7 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save as defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Shakr

8 hours ago
Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates his game-winning goal with defenseman Brent Burns (88) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the overtime period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

8 hours ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) looks to pass against Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

8 hours ago
USATSI_17502162
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at UCLA

8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy