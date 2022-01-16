How to Watch Rennes vs. Bordeaux

Rennes looks to end a three-game slide when it takes on Bordeaux in Ligue 1 action.

Rennes has fallen to fifth in Ligue 1 after losing four of its last five matches. On Sunday, it will try to get things moving in the right direction when it takes on 17th-place Bordeaux.

It's been a rough stretch for Rennes, which lost its last match to Lens by a 1-0 margin. The team hasn't won a Ligue 1 contest since Dec. 5, when it defeated St-Etienne 5-0.

In addition, the team lost on penalty kicks to Nancy in the round of 32 of the Coupe de France.

As for Bordeaux, the team has lots its last two Ligue 1 matches, falling 1-0 to Marseille in its most recent contest. Like Rennes, Bordeaux also fell out of the Coupe de France in the round of 32, falling 3-0 to Brest.

These teams last faced in September, with the two sides drawing 1-1. Rennes took the lead early in the second half off of a Gaetan Laborde goal, but Bordeaux was able to fight back and equalize things off the foot of Edson Andre Sitoe in the 88th minute.

Rennes took 18 shots in the match with eight on target, while Bordeaux attempted 10 shots and had three of those be on target.

