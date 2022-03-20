Skip to main content

How to Watch Rennes vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rennes hosts FC Metz on Matchday 29 in Ligue 1 action on Sunday at Route de Lorient Stadium.

Rennes is enjoying a great campaign in the French first division this season, currently sitting in fourth place in the standings with 49 points, just one below second-place Marseille who has 50. FC Metz, on the other hand, is in second-to-last place in the Ligue 1 table on 23 points. The visitors are hungry to inch away at the four-point deficit they currently have below St-Étienne, who is sitting in the relegation playoff spot with 27 points.

How to Watch Rennes vs. FC Metz in Canada Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream Rennes vs. FC Metz on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rennes is currently on a four match win streak in Ligue 1 action that started with the club's 4-1 thrashing of Troyes at home. Then, the club put up four again in a 4-2 victory over Montpellier.

Those performances were followed up by a 2-0 win over Angers and a 4-2 defeat of Lyon, totaling 14 goals for Rennes in its last four matches.

The home side saw it's European dream dwindle in its most recent outing, though, when it was eliminated in the Round of 16 in the Europa Conference League, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Leicester City.

FC Metz, meanwhile, is coming off of a 0-0 draw at home with Lens. The visiting club has only defeated Rennes once in its last 18 matches between the two, a 2-1 victory in April of 2018.

Regional restrictions may apply.

