Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Rennes vs. Lille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Rennes, No. 2 on the Ligue 1 table, looks to win for the fifth time in its last six matches as it takes on Lille.
    Author:

    Second-place Rennes (28 points) will face 13th-place Lille (18 points) on Wednesday in a battle of two clubs that are fairly far apart in the Ligue 1 standings.

    How to Watch Rennes vs. Lille Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS 4

    Live Stream Rennes vs. Lille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rennes has been the best team not named PSG in Ligue 1, winning eight of its 15 matches so far. That includes handing PSG its only loss of the season, beating the Ligue 1 frontrunners 2-0 in October with Gaetan Laborde and Flavien Tait both scoring.

    More recently, Rennes snagged a 2-0 win over Lorient with Laborde and Jérémy Doku scoring.

    The team also competes in the Europa Conference League, where it leads Group G with 11 points through five matches.

    Lille has finished with a draw in four of its past five matches. The most recent match was a 1-1 tie with Nantes, with Burak Yilmaz scoring in the ninth minute. 

    Canadian attacker Jonathan David leads both Lille and Ligue 1 in goals, with 10 of them on the season. Despite sitting far down in the standings, Lille only has a goal differential of minus-three and is tied for the league lead in draws.

    In Champions League group play, Lille currently leads Group G by one point over RB Salzburg.

    Lille has won two of the last three matches between these teams, with the other ending in a draw.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Rennes vs. Lille

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 4
    Time
    2:50
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) dribbles as Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) chases during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    10 minutes ago
    marseille
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Olympique de Marseille

    13 minutes ago
    messi psg
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. OGC Nice

    13 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbles by George Mason Patriots guard DeVon Cooper (0) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    14 minutes ago
    rc lens
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Clermont Foot vs. RC Lens

    18 minutes ago
    lyon
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Olympique Lyonnais vs. Stade de Reims

    18 minutes ago
    lille
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Rennes vs. Lille

    18 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) pressures the dribble of Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2020; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Alex Morales (2) shoots the ball as Seton Hall Pirates center Ike Obiagu (21) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wagner vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy