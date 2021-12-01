Rennes, No. 2 on the Ligue 1 table, looks to win for the fifth time in its last six matches as it takes on Lille.

Second-place Rennes (28 points) will face 13th-place Lille (18 points) on Wednesday in a battle of two clubs that are fairly far apart in the Ligue 1 standings.

How to Watch Rennes vs. Lille Today:

Match Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Rennes has been the best team not named PSG in Ligue 1, winning eight of its 15 matches so far. That includes handing PSG its only loss of the season, beating the Ligue 1 frontrunners 2-0 in October with Gaetan Laborde and Flavien Tait both scoring.

More recently, Rennes snagged a 2-0 win over Lorient with Laborde and Jérémy Doku scoring.

The team also competes in the Europa Conference League, where it leads Group G with 11 points through five matches.

Lille has finished with a draw in four of its past five matches. The most recent match was a 1-1 tie with Nantes, with Burak Yilmaz scoring in the ninth minute.

Canadian attacker Jonathan David leads both Lille and Ligue 1 in goals, with 10 of them on the season. Despite sitting far down in the standings, Lille only has a goal differential of minus-three and is tied for the league lead in draws.

In Champions League group play, Lille currently leads Group G by one point over RB Salzburg.

Lille has won two of the last three matches between these teams, with the other ending in a draw.

