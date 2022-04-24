How to Watch Rennes vs. Lorient

Rennes are in need of every point they can get as they look to restore some Ligue 1 form against Lorient on Sunday.

Rennes will attempt to limit its slide down Ligue 1’s pecking order in an attempt to regain its foothold among the Champions League places when it plays host to Lorient on Sunday.

Les Rouge et Noir have lost their last two games in a row and are under pressure to fend off the movements of Strasbourg and Monaco, who are breathing down their necks in the hunt for Europe.

The three teams entered Week 34 level on points, but a home fixture against struggling Lorient promises to grant Bruno Genesio’s side a reprieve from their demanding schedule of late.

Rennes have won just one of its last three outings and recently handed maximum spoils to pursuers Monaco and Strasbourg, teeing up a hectic crescendo to the Ligue 1 season:

And while Genesio’s men have lost their way, Lorient has discovered some improved form of its own in recent months to move away from the relegation battle.

Les Merlus have won twice in their last three games and now have a three-point buffer between them and the bottom three, though their top-flight status is by no means secure just yet.

Lorient lost 1-0 at Roazhon Park when it traveled here for a Coupe de France encounter in December while their last league visit ended in a 1-1 draw (February 2021).

The Brittany outfit hasn’t got the better of Rennes in any competition since November 2016, while they’ve failed to find the back of the net in three of their last four visits to Roazhon.

Jeremy Morel and Stephane Diarra are doubts for the guests, but midfielder Thomas Monconduit is back in the mix after overcoming a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Alfred Gomis is the only definite absence for Rennes in its home return, while Genesio is hoping both Jeremy Doku and Loïc Bade can return to the lineup.

