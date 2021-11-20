Rennes, which is 6-4-3 this season, travels to face Montpellier on Saturday in a Ligue 1 matchup.

Rennes is 4-1-0 in its last five matchups. The club beat Paris Saint-Germain 2–0, Metz 3–0 and Strasbourg 1–0 before drawing 2–2 with Troyes. Their most recent game was a 4–1 win against Olympique Lyonnais.

Montpellier is 5-4-4 in league play and 3-1-1 in its last five games. Its only loss came against AS Monaco 3–1, while the draw came against Strasbourg 1–1. The club defeated Nice 1–0, Nantes 2–0, and Lens 1–0.

How to Watch Rennes at Montpellier Online:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports 4

You can live stream Rennes at Montpellier on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rennes's leading goal scorer is Gaëtan Laborde. He has five goals and one assist in 15 shots on goal. Martin Terrier and Kamaldeen Sulemana aren't far behind with four goals on 13 shots and 6 shots on goal respectively.

Montpellier is led by Florent Mollet, who has four goals and one assist on six shots on goal. Téji Savanier, Valére Germain, and Stephy Mavididi all have three goals. Savanier has four assists to go along with those three goals.

Rennes is projected to win this game by a favored spread of m-2. Rennes money line is -200 while Montpellier's is +500. The Over/Under total goals scored for this matchup is 2.5 goals which is average for a Ligue 1 match.

