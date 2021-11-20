Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Rennes at Montpellier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Rennes, which is 6-4-3 this season, travels to face Montpellier on Saturday in a Ligue 1 matchup.
    Author:

    Rennes is 6-4-3 on the season in Ligue 1 play entering Saturday's match against Montpellier.

    Rennes is 4-1-0 in its last five matchups. The club beat Paris Saint-Germain 2–0, Metz 3–0 and Strasbourg 1–0 before drawing 2–2 with Troyes. Their most recent game was a 4–1 win against Olympique Lyonnais. 

    Montpellier is 5-4-4 in league play and 3-1-1 in its last five games. Its only loss came against AS Monaco 3–1, while the draw came against Strasbourg 1–1. The club defeated Nice 1–0, Nantes 2–0, and Lens 1–0.

    How to Watch Rennes at Montpellier Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN Sports 4

    You can live stream Rennes at Montpellier on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rennes's leading goal scorer is Gaëtan Laborde. He has five goals and one assist in 15 shots on goal. Martin Terrier and Kamaldeen Sulemana aren't far behind with four goals on 13 shots and 6 shots on goal respectively.

    Montpellier is led by Florent Mollet, who has four goals and one assist on six shots on goal. Téji Savanier, Valére Germain, and Stephy Mavididi all have three goals. Savanier has four assists to go along with those three goals.

    Rennes is projected to win this game by a favored spread of m-2. Rennes money line is -200 while Montpellier's is +500. The Over/Under total goals scored for this matchup is 2.5 goals which is average for a Ligue 1 match.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Rennes at Montpellier

    TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports 4
    Time
    2:55
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali (22) dives into the endzone for the score as tight end Xavier Gaines (11) celebrates during the second half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Marshall at Charlotte

    1 minute ago
    alabama football
    College Football

    How to Watch Arkansas at Alabama

    1 minute ago
    Jan 11, 2020; Frisco, Texas, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Trey Lance (5) runs the ball in the game against the James Madison Dukes at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch South Dakota at North Dakota State

    1 minute ago
    football fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan at Maryland

    1 minute ago
    navy football
    College Football

    How to Watch East Carolina at Navy

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws a pass during the first quarter against the UAB Blazers at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Marshall vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Navy Midshipmen running back Chance Warren (0) carries the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) defends in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    East Carolina vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Jay Woolfolk (16) scrambles against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Ethan Wright (4) leaps with the ball in the 4th quarter against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Cincinnati vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy