How to Watch Rennes vs. OGC Nice

Two of the top five teams in Ligue 1 meet on Sunday as Rennes takes on Nice.

Second place Rennes (31 points) is set to face fifth place Nice (27 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

Match Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

Rennes has won three of its last five matches, most recently defeating St-Etienne by a 5-0 score. Martin Terrier had three goals in the match, while Lesley Ugochukwu added one as well. The other came off of a St-Etienne own goal.

Terrier's three goals gives him eight on the season, moving him past Gaetan Laborde for the team lead.

Nice lost 3-0 to Strasbourg in its most recent match. The team has been shut out in three consecutive matches, last scoring a goal in a 2-1 win over Clermont Foot, with Amine Gouiri scoring both goals for Nice.

Gouiri leads the team in goals with eight on the season, with the team having a +10 goal differential overall.

Nice won the most recent match between these teams in February, winning 2-1. Rennes won the match before that 1-0, the first Rennes victory over Nice since 2015. Nice had seven wins and four draws between Rennes wins.

