    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Rennes vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the top five teams in Ligue 1 meet on Sunday as Rennes takes on Nice.
    Second place Rennes (31 points) is set to face fifth place Nice (27 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

    Match Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    Live Stream Rennes vs. OGC Nice on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rennes has won three of its last five matches, most recently defeating St-Etienne by a 5-0 score. Martin Terrier had three goals in the match, while Lesley Ugochukwu added one as well. The other came off of a St-Etienne own goal.

    Terrier's three goals gives him eight on the season, moving him past Gaetan Laborde for the team lead.

    Nice lost 3-0 to Strasbourg in its most recent match. The team has been shut out in three consecutive matches, last scoring a goal in a 2-1 win over Clermont Foot, with Amine Gouiri scoring both goals for Nice.

    Gouiri leads the team in goals with eight on the season, with the team having a +10 goal differential overall.

    Nice won the most recent match between these teams in February, winning 2-1. Rennes won the match before that 1-0, the first Rennes victory over Nice since 2015. Nice had seven wins and four draws between Rennes wins.

