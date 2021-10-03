After scoring during the week against Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi will look to do the same on Sunday when the French giants meet Rennes.

How to Watch Rennes vs. Paris Saint-Germain in Canada:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

PSG enter the match without a single blemish in Ligue 1 so far, winning all eight of its matches with a plus-15 goal-differential, looking like a potential Champions League frontrunner in the process, and certainly like the best team in France.

Rennes, meanwhile, have struggled on the campaign, securing just nine points in eight matches while boasting a plus-1 goal differential. Its most recent outing was impressive, however, beating Vitesse 2-1 in midweek Europa League competition. The scorers on the evening for Rennes were Serhou Guirassy and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

PSG, though, are simply on another level from pretty much anyone in Ligue 1, and it will require a Herculean effort from Rennes to secure a positive result today, especially with Messi looking like he's rounding into form recently.

And it's not PSG is solely reliant on Messi like Barcelona was, as Kylian Mbappe remains one of the top forwards in the world and leads the French club in goals with four in eight matches, as well as in assists with three.

David vs. Goliath takes place in Ligue 1 on Sunday, but Rennes will try to make life as difficult as possible for mighty PSG, which should leave us with an entertaining match.